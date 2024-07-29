Accumulated debt of 300bn uphill challenge for new SRT governor

An uphill task is awaiting the new governor of the State Railway of Thailand who is scheduled to sign his four-year contract in early September.

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, is expected to be appointed to the post after getting the highest score during the vision expression round, with the SRT board of directors giving the green light to his appointment as the next SRT governor on July 25.

He will now negotiate his salary and benefits with the selection committee before his qualifications are screened by the State Enterprise Policy Office. The next steps are the endorsement of his nomination by the transport minister and final approval by the Cabinet. The process is expected to take about a month.