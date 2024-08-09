OR reports strong Q2/2024 results with growth, expanding into health & beauty

While all business segments saw positive growth OR aims at expanding its lifestyle business, launching “found & found” to penetrate the health and beauty segment.

Disathat Panyarachun, Chief Executive Officer of OR, disclosed: For the second quarter of 2024, the company achieved sales and service revenue of 183.989 billion baht, an increase of 6.055 billion baht, or 3.4%, from the previous quarter with all business segments experiencing growth.

The Mobility segment grew by 2.6%, the Lifestyle segment increased by 1.0%—driven by both food and beverage retail as well as other retail activities—and the Global segment surged by 23.2% due to higher oil sales in the Philippines and Cambodia. For the first half of 2024, OR's total sales and service revenue was 361.922 billion baht, a decrease of 23.517 billion baht compared to the same period last year.

EBITDA was 1.016 billion baht, reflecting a decrease of 121 million baht, or 1.1%, primarily due to a decline in the Mobility segment.

Despite this, the Lifestyle segment experienced growth in both food and beverage retail and other retail sectors, while the Global segment saw increased sales in the Philippines. Operating expenses also decreased by 6.1%. Additionally, OR benefited from a weaker baht and reduced losses from derivatives, resulting in a net profit of 6.260 billion baht—an increase of 528 million baht or 9.2% from the previous year. Earnings per share stood at 0.52 baht.