AIS unveils Thailand’s first personalised cyber immunity tool

Launched on Monday as part of the AIS Aunjai Cyber initiative, the “Digital Health Check” tool provides individuals with a comprehensive evaluation of their digital habits and knowledge. Users will receive tailored advice to strengthen their online security.

Saichon Submakudom, chief of public and business relations at AIS, explained the importance of cyber security in today’s digital age.

“Our Digital Health Check empowers people to analyse and assess their digital skills, providing personalised learning recommendations to strengthen their knowledge in cyber security,” she said.

The launch follows insights from the “Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024”, which revealed that while overall digital literacy in Thailand has improved to a basic level, significant gaps remain. More than half of Thais still lack comprehensive knowledge of cyber security, particularly in areas posing risks to individuals and organisations.

The index, now in its second year, is a collaborative effort between AIS and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi.