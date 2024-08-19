AIS unveils Thailand’s first personalised cyber immunity tool

Launched on Monday as part of the AIS Aunjai Cyber initiative, the “Digital Health Check” tool provides individuals with a comprehensive evaluation of their digital habits and knowledge. Users will receive tailored advice to strengthen their online security.
Saichon Submakudom, chief of public and business relations at AIS, explained the importance of cyber security in today’s digital age.
“Our Digital Health Check empowers people to analyse and assess their digital skills, providing personalised learning recommendations to strengthen their knowledge in cyber security,” she said.
The launch follows insights from the “Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024”, which revealed that while overall digital literacy in Thailand has improved to a basic level, significant gaps remain. More than half of Thais still lack comprehensive knowledge of cyber security, particularly in areas posing risks to individuals and organisations.
The index, now in its second year, is a collaborative effort between AIS and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi.
“We are working simultaneously on both promoting digital literacy and developing protective tools. The Digital Health Check is a crucial part of this strategy, empowering individuals to take control of their cyber safety,” Saichon said.
“We believe that empowering individuals with knowledge and tools is essential to creating a more secure digital world. The Digital Health Check is testament to our commitment to protecting our customers and driving digital literacy in Thailand,” she added.
In addition to the Digital Health Check, AIS has upgraded its AIS Secure Net service, which now offers enhanced protection against cyber threats. This service, available free of charge to AIS customers for 12 months, filters harmful local and foreign websites.
Saran Phaloprakarn, head of mobile and consumer products at AIS, said the service aims to improve the network’s effectiveness in blocking harmful websites and protecting people against scams. He said that while this initiative will not eliminate scammers, it will make their activities more challenging and raise awareness within Thai communities.
Last year alone, he said, AIS Secure Net was able to block 16.57 times more dangerous websites, 940,267 fake webpages and 252 times more instances of spam and viruses.
“Thanks to the enhanced AIS Secure Net service and call centre, we [AIS] can now spend less time updating the scammers’ blacklist daily,” he said.
Moreover, AIS has introduced Secure Net+ Protected by MSIG, a premium service offering robust protection against cyber threats and the Personal Cyber Insurance from MSIG. This service covers risks such as identity theft and financial fraud, with up to 50,000 baht in coverage for a modest fee of 39 baht per month.
These initiatives underscore AIS's commitment to fostering a safer digital environment in Thailand, combining educational tools like the Digital Health Check with advanced technological solutions to address the evolving challenges of cybersecurity.