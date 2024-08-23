Thai SMEs turn to Amazon to better access the US e-commerce market

This collaboration, which was announced during the TOPTHAI Cross-Border e-Commerce Day 2024 event. aims to improve the e-commerce export capabilities of Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

A secondary objective is to improve the understanding of e-commerce exports to the US, which ranks second globally in terms of e-commerce revenue, with US$1.1 trillion in 2023. According to a survey, more than 65% of Thailand’s micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) see the USA as a top e-commerce destination.

DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit expressed confidence in the partnership, saying: “We strongly believe that this will help accelerate Thai businesses’ pace in exporting and reaching global markets such as the US, while also enhancing the international reputation of Thai products.”

Anand Palit, the head of Amazon Global Selling for Southeast Asia, highlighted the importance of government-industry collaboration in organising educational sessions to improve e-commerce export capabilities.

“According to research commissioned by Amazon, 95% of the Thai businesses surveyed agreed that government-industry collaboration in staging educational conferences and seminars would enhance their e-commerce export capabilities. This is exactly what we are going to do with this MoU with DITP,” he said.

As part of the agreement, AGS will participate in DITP’s roadshows across Thailand, educating local brand owners and businesses about selling on Amazon’s US store and American consumer preferences. In the year to June 30, the top five categories from Thai selling partners on Amazon US were Home, Apparel, Grocery, Health & Personal Care, and Sport.