IHG introducing Garner brand to reinforce its presence in Thailand

Garner, the group's newest brand, was officially launched last year and is expected to help the group penetrate the midscale space while remaining affordable to both local hotel owners and their guests.

Currently, the Garner brand operates four hotels around the world, with three more set to open in Japan this year. Thailand is in the pipeline, and they hope to sign contracts with local individual hotels this year, Bhalla said.

"I think independent hotel owners are having a more difficult time competing in terms of marketing, branding, services, and distribution. So, IHG provides a trusted brand and a robust management system such as booking, global distribution, service standards, and a loyalty programme to assist them in smoothly operating their businesses with proper benefits," he explained, noting that the present scenario was a fantastic opportunity to introduce Garner to Thailand.

"We are confident of its [Garner] growth potential in city and resort locations including Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya. Since being launched in August 2023, four Garner hotels have been opened and 79 properties are in the pipeline around the world, as it focuses on the key things its guests value – a convenient location, sound night’s sleep and good Wifi,” he said.

In addition, the group also continued to expand IHG's renowned brands – Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts and Holiday Inn Express – aiming to reinforce its dominant market position in the industry, he said.

More than half of IHG's open hotels and nearly 50% of those in the pipeline in Thailand are mainstream brands. Upcoming openings include Holiday Inn Express Phayathai later this year and Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Asoke next year.