TrueBusiness partners Intel for a tech leap to transform Thai healthcare

True Corporation chief business officer Pichit Thanyodom told a press conference on Thursday that the initiative would use True's robust 5G network capabilities and Intel's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to introduce seven new smart healthcare solutions to improve diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and patient data management in Thailand's hospitals and healthcare agencies.

The collaboration would not only streamline the Thai public health system, making it more efficient and cost-effective, but also establish Thailand as a competitive medical hub in Southeast Asia, ultimately improving Thai people's quality of life and health sustainability, he said.

"TrueBusiness is accelerating the development of innovative services and incorporating AI to improve organisational capabilities. We aim to create tangible and practical solutions to help Thai businesses transition to the digital age by collaborating with global leaders such as Intel. This effort is consistent with True Corporation's vision of becoming more than just a network infrastructure provider, but also a technology leader," he stated.

Chantana Suwannawong, country manager of Intel Microelectronics (Thailand), expressed her excitement about this collaboration. She highlighted the deployment of Intel software solutions such as OpenVino, which will provide AI in healthcare solutions that support diagnosis and treatment times.

She said Patient-Management-as-a-Service can broaden medical providers' support coverage by leveraging continuous and secure monitoring via 5G and edge analytics powered by Intel Edge AI on Intel Core Ultra.