LG Thailand’s 2024 plan: AI-driven ‘affectionate intelligence’

At a media briefing on Thursday, Sunghan Jung, president of LG Electronics (Thailand) stated that the company's goal with AI technology is to provide 'Innovations for a Better Life' to its customers.

"LG will capitalise on the vast potential of its customer data, both in quantity and quality, derived from the over 700 million LG products currently in use worldwide." This will allow us to create products and services that better serve our customers both globally and in Thailand," he explained.

Jung then outlined the company's vision, saying: "LG's strategy throughout 2024 focuses on becoming a ‘smart life solution company’ by integrating AI technology to deliver tailored products, solutions and services.”

Meanwhile, he highlighted LG’s commitment to data security and user privacy, noting that the company uses its extensive data resources to create products that meet customers’ needs.

The “affectionate intelligence” initiative includes an AI solution that connects all LG devices through the LG ThinQ application. This integration covers a range of appliances, from washing machines to air conditioners, enhancing functionalities such as air quality detection in air purifiers.

LG Thailand will also introduce a subscription system allowing consumers to purchase products or services on a monthly basis. This system will cover both small appliances like water and air purifiers and larger ones like washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, and air conditioners.