Thai Union opens Innovation Hub in the Netherlands

Professor Ellen Kampman, Chair holder Nutrition & Disease at Wageningen University & Research, said: “Being able to collaborate with Wageningen University & Research, Europe’s no. 1 university in nutrition and food science has attracted many multinational food companies to establish innovation centers here. Thai Union as one of the world’s major seafood companies adds a marine protein element to the ecosystem of Wageningen – and we look forward to collaborative research with them. Welcome to Wageningen.”

Capabilities of the Innovation Hub

The Innovation Hub is designed to drive innovation across Thai Union’s brands and regions, offering advanced facilities to support the entire process from concept to market. Key features include:

• A pilot plant forming the core of the Innovation Hub. It replicates the capabilities of a full-scale Thai Union factory, offering flexibility to install new innovative equipment and enabling the team to design, trial, and test innovative food concepts.

• An analytical lab equipped with high-precision tools for physical and chemical testing to validate the safety and quality of Thai Union’s products.

• A packaging lab for concept development, prototyping, and testing of materials and functionality.

• A sensory lab with sensory booths, designed with controlled lighting and ventilation, for Thai Unions product and packaging development teams to evaluate how consumers perceive and respond to Thai Union’s products and innovations.

• A user experience kitchen welcomes consumers and evaluates how they experience products and innovations. It will also host co-creation sessions with culinary chefs, customers and brands as well as serve as a dynamic environment for food prototyping.

Several product innovation projects Thai Union conceived or finalized in the Innovation Hub are already entering key markets, such as John West’s ECOTWIST®, the biggest packaging innovation in the category in the United Kingdom, which packs the same amount of tuna into a redesigned and lighter can, saving over 400 tons of steel, 1,500 tons of ingredients that consumers typically don’t use, and avoiding around 65 tons of plastic shrink wrap or 300 tons of cardboard each year.

Now open, the Innovation Hub team will soon begin welcoming consumers, academia, partners, and customers for potential collaborations.