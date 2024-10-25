EGAT pledges to strengthen Thailand’s EV ecosystem

Speaking at the launch of its booth at the Bangkok EV Expo 2024 on Thursday, Nissara Thammapala, director of EGAT’s Innovative Energy Solutions Business Management division, emphasised that the company’s EV business solutions leverage the company’s expertise and experience as Thailand’s sole leading electricity provider.

“Our extensive knowledge in electricity assures customers who choose EGAT charging solutions that they will receive stations meeting all the necessary quality standards, complete with a robust back-end system for management,” Nissara said. “This ensures a seamless implementation process for entrepreneurs, allowing them to integrate charging facilities while focusing on their core businesses or developing their own charging station brands,” she added.

EV charging station experts manning the booth are offering visitors a range of consulting services in engineering, investment, management, and installation guidance. Other services include:

Investment and site assessment: Comprehensive evaluation of investment viability and suitability of the intended installation location.

Station management: Utilising the BackEN EV charging station management system, which includes customer service features for EV drivers via the EleXA app.

The comprehensive package deal includes AC/DC chargers, the EleXA mobile app, and the BackEN EV network operator platform. This back-end platform boasts a variety of features for EV station owners, including real-time charger monitoring; station status updates and management; customisable financial reports and billing; multiple payment methods; round-the-clock customer support with reservation mode; and integration with the EleXA application.