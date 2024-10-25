EGAT pledges to strengthen Thailand’s EV ecosystem

Speaking at the launch of its booth at the Bangkok EV Expo 2024 on Thursday, Nissara Thammapala, director of EGAT’s Innovative Energy Solutions Business Management division, emphasised that the company’s EV business solutions leverage the company’s expertise and experience as Thailand’s sole leading electricity provider.
“Our extensive knowledge in electricity assures customers who choose EGAT charging solutions that they will receive stations meeting all the necessary quality standards, complete with a robust back-end system for management,” Nissara said.
“This ensures a seamless implementation process for entrepreneurs, allowing them to integrate charging facilities while focusing on their core businesses or developing their own charging station brands,” she added.
EV charging station experts manning the booth are offering visitors a range of consulting services in engineering, investment, management, and installation guidance. Other services include:
The comprehensive package deal includes AC/DC chargers, the EleXA mobile app, and the BackEN EV network operator platform. This back-end platform boasts a variety of features for EV station owners, including real-time charger monitoring; station status updates and management; customisable financial reports and billing; multiple payment methods; round-the-clock customer support with reservation mode; and integration with the EleXA application.
“We have expertise across the entire EV ecosystem, enabling us to perfectly tailor solutions to customer needs. This in-depth understanding has facilitated the creation of an efficient platform that benefits both station owners and EV drivers,” Nissara stated.
EGAT currently operates 211 charging stations nationwide, with an additional 88 private owner stations leveraging their infrastructure. This year, the agency aims to reach a total of 360 stations, with projections of 250 stations by year-end, including 110 from private entities. By the end of 2025, EGAT intends to have 520 charging stations established across the country.
The priority is expansion through collaboration with the private sector by encouraging businesses to integrate charging facilities into their operations or develop their own charging brands.
A key focus is on providing thorough consultations to ensure entrepreneurs have a comprehensive understanding of the advantages and potential drawbacks associated with EV charging station investment.
According to EGAT, the payback period for investing in EV charging stations is approximately four years. Ideal locations include community areas or well-frequented thoroughfares.
EGAT currently offers three package sizes: Small, Medium, and Large. Each package varies in terms of charging time (ranging from 5 hours to 45 minutes) and price. Prices begin at 300,000 baht and can reach up to 1.4 million baht. All packages adhere to EGAT’s rigorous safety standards, thereby assisting investors in selecting the most suitable location and business model.
Those interested in visiting the EGAT booth or obtaining further information are advised to schedule an appointment beforehand at https://shorturl.at/BOfgU. A special discount of up to 100,000 baht and a complimentary site survey will be offered to those who book and make a deposit during the event, with installation scheduled for completion by 2025.