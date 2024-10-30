PTTEP reported 9-month performance of 2024

As a result of PTTEP's strategic focus on leveraging digital technology to enhance its operations, PTTEP has been recognized with several awards from both local and international organizations. These include the "Thailand Technology Excellence Awards for AI – Oil & Gas" from Asian Business Review magazine for the "AI Innovation under the Digital Transformation Project", showcasing the application of AI and machine learning in several aspects of PTTEP's operations.

The company was also honoured with the "National Innovation Award 2024" in the category of Innovative Organization for Large Enterprises by the National Innovation Agency (NIA). Alongside these achievements, PTTEP also received the "Best Public Company of the Year 2024" from the Money & Banking Awards 2024. Additionally, the company was awarded Best CEO and Best IR Awards in the energy and infrastructure sector from the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2024.

Regarding the recognition of corporate social responsibility, PTTEP's Ocean for Life project received the Sustainability Award 2024 in the category of "Sustainability Initiative of the Year" from Business Intelligence Group, a globally recognized organization based in the United States of America.

On the 9-month financial performance of 2024, PTTEP generated a total revenue of THB247.11 billion (equivalent to US$6.9 billion). The average sales volume increased by approximately 6% compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by the natural gas production of the G1/61 project, which reached 800 million cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) since late March 2024. Meanwhile, the average selling price slightly decreased to USD 47.11 per barrel of oil equivalent, due to lower natural gas prices.

As a result, PTTEP recorded net profit for the 9-month period at THB60.51 billion (equivalent to US$1,688 billion).

Contribution of over THB43.30 billion to national development

During the nine months period this year, PTTEP paid over THB43.30 billion of income tax, royalties and other remunerations to the government. This significantly supports national development in various areas such as community, education, and research & development (R&D). The profit sharing from petroleum production in G1/61 and G2/61 projects, under the Production Sharing Contract (PSC), directly contributes to national revenue, further supporting the country's development.