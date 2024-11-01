SCG to reduce costs and suspend certain businesses as profits plunge

Thai cement and building material conglomerate Siam Cement Group (SCG) says it is preparing plans to reduce costs and boost liquidity to deal with a drop in its nine-month performance this year.

Though the company’s revenue for the period was 380.66 billion baht, similar to the previous year, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was 38.76 billion baht, down 10% year on year.

Meanwhile, the company’s profit was 6.85 billion baht, down 75% YoY, due mainly to spending on Long Son Petrochemicals in Vietnam, as well as a decline in capital gains and associated companies’ profits.

In the third quarter alone, SCG generated 128.19 billion baht in revenue and 9.87 billion baht in EBITDA. The company generated 721 million baht in profits, down 81% year on year due to currency exchange losses.