King Power unveils innovative City Boutique at One Bangkok

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2024
Nongluck Ajanapanya

King Power Group, Thailand’s leading luxury retailer, this week unveiled its “City Boutique” in the prestigious One Bangkok development located in the bustling heart of the capital.

This 5,248-square-metre retail space aims to redefine the traditional shopping experience.

“This new City Boutique concept is more than just retail expansion; it is a testament to our vision of transforming Bangkok into a world-class shopping destination,” said Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group.

Designed by renowned Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon, the boutique features a “sophisticated village” concept, highlighted by the “Here and Now” sculpture symbolising excellence, integrity and future aspirations.

The boutique offers eight distinctive shopping zones, including:

  • Masterpieces: Showcasing rare, limited-edition luxury items
  • Sunglasses Street: Featuring Thailand’s first Cartier custom eyewear service
  • Thai Makers Market: Celebrating local craftsmanship
  • Beauty Boulevard: Housing premium cosmetics and exclusive beauty collections
  • Liquor Lane: Featuring rare spirits
  • Timepiece Town: A premium watch zone
  • Scent Avenue: Featuring fragrances
  • The Square: A dynamic space for experiential events

To mark its grand opening, King Power is offering special promotions until November 30, including 30% discounts on selected items and exclusive gifts for cardholders. New members can enjoy the complimentary “navy” status, while “scarlet” members will get additional benefits, including substantial discount coupons.

There is also a week-long celebration until Sunday that features exclusive activities, including gifts like personalised key chains and fashion portrait sessions.

Located on Rama IV Road, the King Power City Boutique is open daily from 10 to 10, offering a sophisticated shopping experience for both local and international shoppers.
 

