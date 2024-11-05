King Power unveils innovative City Boutique at One Bangkok

To mark its grand opening, King Power is offering special promotions until November 30, including 30% discounts on selected items and exclusive gifts for cardholders. New members can enjoy the complimentary “navy” status, while “scarlet” members will get additional benefits, including substantial discount coupons.

There is also a week-long celebration until Sunday that features exclusive activities, including gifts like personalised key chains and fashion portrait sessions.

Located on Rama IV Road, the King Power City Boutique is open daily from 10 to 10, offering a sophisticated shopping experience for both local and international shoppers.

