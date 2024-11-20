Infrastructure developer WHA Corporation holds first open house

The three-day “WHA Open House 2024: Explore – Discover – Shape the Future”, which runs until Friday, reveals all aspects of its business ecosystem through exhibitions and special seminars featuring executives, experts and business partners.
The event also showcases its business capabilities and delves into cutting-edge innovations and technologies across its four core business groups – logistics, industrial estates, utilities and power, and digital solutions.
Somkid Jatusripitak, WHA chairman of the board of directors, said at the opening ceremony that the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, climate change and rapid digital transformation had disrupted people’s lives and business operations.
To cope with these challenges, WHA has shifted its business goals from being solely profit-driven to focusing on sustainability, creation of community value and comprehensive digital transformation.
“The WHA Open House aims to foster understanding, share knowledge and experiences, and build partnerships and collaboration across all sectors,” he said.
WHA’s group CEO Jareeporn Jarukornsakul said the event showcases the company as a model for businesses that leverage innovation and technology to fuel the industrial sector.
She reckoned that the company’s four businesses synergistically empower world-class industries to achieve their growth objectives.
“This event provides a platform for sharing insights and exploring business opportunities, ultimately advancing Thai industrial growth on a global scale,” she said.