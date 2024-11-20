Infrastructure developer WHA Corporation holds first open house

Somkid Jatusripitak, WHA chairman of the board of directors, said at the opening ceremony that the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, climate change and rapid digital transformation had disrupted people’s lives and business operations.

To cope with these challenges, WHA has shifted its business goals from being solely profit-driven to focusing on sustainability, creation of community value and comprehensive digital transformation.

“The WHA Open House aims to foster understanding, share knowledge and experiences, and build partnerships and collaboration across all sectors,” he said.