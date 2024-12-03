Eastern Aviation City project, U-Tapao airport still on track

Bangkok Airways has confirmed its commitment to U-Tapao International Airport and Eastern Aviation City Development project and is confident that construction will commence in mid-2025. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2029.

During a media briefing on Monday, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways, explained that two contingency plans have been developed should the high-speed rail link between Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports not come to fruition.

He noted that progress on the U-Tapao airport and the Eastern Aviation City Development Project is currently stalled pending decisions on the high-speed rail project linking the three airports. The company has already invested 4 billion baht in the venture, which aims to create an entertainment hub featuring shopping centres, duty-free hotels, food courts and a Formula 1 racetrack, although no casino is included in the plans.

Despite the current lack of momentum, U-Tapao International Aviation Company (UTA) recognises the Special Economic Development Zone’s high potential and is thus committed to advancing the project. The first phase involves a joint investment of 15 billion baht to build terminal facilities, with projections for accommodating 8 to 10 million passengers annually within four years. However, if the high-speed rail cannot be constructed by the contract’s midpoint in 2025, UTA will need to discuss adjustments with the EEC board to align with new timelines and estimates.

The airline is actively negotiating detailed conditions with the Office of the Eastern Special Development Zone Policy Committee (ESDZPO), an independent public agency that governs the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), to ensure the project’s smooth progression.

