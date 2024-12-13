Charoen Pokphand Group: A Catalyst for Sustainable Human and Social Capital

The forum, held on 2nd December, brought together leading corporate leaders to discuss strategies for accelerating the development of human capital and promoting an equitable society. The theme of this year's forum – which convened in the ESCAP Hall at the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok – was 'Inclusive Business for Equitable Society: Transforming Future Business for Equality and Sustainability'.
Speaking at the forum titled "Bold Steps, Sustainable Change – Collaborating to Accelerate the Development of Human Capital that Promotes an Equitable Society", Dr Teerapon Tanomsakyut, Chief of Sustainability and Strategic Development at C.P. Group, highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in advancing sustainable development.
He began by emphasising the dramatic changes presently being experienced throughout the private sector, and then noted that "the path to the future is where we see how well we've prepared the next generation. Unfortunately, it's become increasingly apparent that we're not just failing to prepare them properly, but we're leaving them with too many unresolved issues."
In today's rapidly evolving global market, he noted that the importance of human capital cannot be overstated. Serving as a critical driver for economic growth and organisational success, employee skills, knowledge, and competencies are more valuable than ever. Companies which recognise the importance of learning and development for their workforce tend to achieve higher productivity, innovation, and competitive advantage.
This investment in human capital not only has a positive effect on staff morale and retention but also makes organisations better equipped to adapt to rapid technological advances and market volatility.
As a cornerstone of economic resilience and societal progress – vital for sustainable growth and long-term success – human capital development should be considered an utmost priority.
Of these ongoing challenges, Dr Teerapon pinpointed global inequality in particular, with reference to statistics for 2023 reported by UN agencies: 724 million people classified as living in poverty, 735 million going to bed hungry, over a billion living in slums or slum-like conditions, and more than 250 million children being out of school. He told the forum it was imperative that the private sector focus on addressing this disparity, calling for a concerted effort far exceeding corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the past.
He asserted that improvement of the quality of life – nourishing body and mind while preserving natural resources – is central to the ethos and values of C.P. Group, both as an enterprise and an employer. He noted this could only be achieved by balancing economic, environmental, and social factors, thereby attaining sustainability in its various aspects.
"Addressing these challenges entails equipping the next generation with the tools needed to tackle them, by embedding sustainability into their education," he said, before adding that true and lasting impact would also require the integration of sustainability into core business operations.
"The focus must be on developing future skills, especially in a manufacturing-based economy like Thailand, where the workforce plays such a pivotal role in determining how well businesses respond to changing conditions," he added.
With 'Heart: Living Right, Health: Living Well, Home: Living Together' as a guiding principle, Dr Teerapon outlined C.P. Group's policy on sustainability with reference to the five pillars of organisational transformation:
Updating the forum on the progress made by C.P. Group towards its sustainability goals for 2030, Dr Teerapon said that significant strides had been made over the past year, with 17% of these having been met already.
He mentioned, for example, that most CP premises now had solar cell panels installed, showcasing a commitment to sourcing renewable forms of energy. True Digital Park – located at Sukhumvit 101 in Bangkok – houses over 5,800 ecosystem players, including start-ups, SMEs, corporate tenants, venture capital firms, and educational institutions.
The importance of partnership was emphasised, as C.P. Group's efforts towards meeting the UN SDGs involve extensive collaboration with domestic and international partners.
The Digital Council of Thailand and CONNEXT ED Foundation have pivotal roles in advancing digital society and education respectively, while initiatives like the Seafood Task Force and the SEAcosystem Project aim to preserve and restore marine ecosystems through close cooperation with stakeholders across a range of sectors. The RE4REST project is a collaboration with government and educational partners to increase forest cover and reduce smog in northern Thailand.
Dr Teerapon concluded by underscoring the importance of equipping the next generation with the necessary tools and knowledge for tackling global challenges and ensuring a more sustainable and equitable future: "On the road towards a sustainable world, the private sector, just like the education sector, is faced with many challenges. We should be opening our doors to welcome young people of all ages – as the future drivers towards sustainability – and offer them practical, real-world learning opportunities, even while they are still at school."
By investing in its workforce and integrating sustainability into its core operations, C.P. Group demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that sets a new standard for corporate responsibility. This commitment, coupled with strong public-private partnerships and international collaborations, positions the company as a catalyst for a more inclusive and resilient future. The path forward is clear: human capital development is the cornerstone of sustainable growth, and C.P. Group is leading the way.