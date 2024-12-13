Charoen Pokphand Group: A Catalyst for Sustainable Human and Social Capital

The forum, held on 2nd December, brought together leading corporate leaders to discuss strategies for accelerating the development of human capital and promoting an equitable society. The theme of this year's forum – which convened in the ESCAP Hall at the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok – was 'Inclusive Business for Equitable Society: Transforming Future Business for Equality and Sustainability'.

Speaking at the forum titled "Bold Steps, Sustainable Change – Collaborating to Accelerate the Development of Human Capital that Promotes an Equitable Society", Dr Teerapon Tanomsakyut, Chief of Sustainability and Strategic Development at C.P. Group, highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in advancing sustainable development.

He began by emphasising the dramatic changes presently being experienced throughout the private sector, and then noted that "the path to the future is where we see how well we've prepared the next generation. Unfortunately, it's become increasingly apparent that we're not just failing to prepare them properly, but we're leaving them with too many unresolved issues."

In today's rapidly evolving global market, he noted that the importance of human capital cannot be overstated. Serving as a critical driver for economic growth and organisational success, employee skills, knowledge, and competencies are more valuable than ever. Companies which recognise the importance of learning and development for their workforce tend to achieve higher productivity, innovation, and competitive advantage.



