Thailand\'s health and beauty market booms, fuelled by competition

The Thai health and beauty market is thriving, reaching a value of 258 billion baht in 2023.
This growth is driven by increased consumer awareness of health and wellness, coupled with the resurgence of consumer spending post-pandemic.
Skincare, haircare, and oral care products are experiencing strong demand, while the perfume segment is witnessing slower growth.
The rise of "health and beauty stores" – multi-brand stores offering a wide range of cosmetics, skincare, and personal-care products – has significantly contributed to market growth.
These stores provide consumers with convenient access to a variety of brands and facilitate easy comparisons.
The global health and beauty market is also experiencing robust growth, with an estimated value of US$580 billion by 2027 and an average annual growth rate of 6%.
Key Players Intensify Competition:
This competitive market has spurred major players to expand their market share through aggressive strategies.
Key Market Trends:
The future of the Thai health and beauty market remains bright, driven by continued innovation, increased consumer awareness, and the growing influence of social media and digital trends.