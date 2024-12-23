Thailand\'s health and beauty market booms, fuelled by competition

The Thai health and beauty market is thriving, reaching a value of 258 billion baht in 2023.

This growth is driven by increased consumer awareness of health and wellness, coupled with the resurgence of consumer spending post-pandemic.

Skincare, haircare, and oral care products are experiencing strong demand, while the perfume segment is witnessing slower growth.

The rise of "health and beauty stores" – multi-brand stores offering a wide range of cosmetics, skincare, and personal-care products – has significantly contributed to market growth.

These stores provide consumers with convenient access to a variety of brands and facilitate easy comparisons.

The global health and beauty market is also experiencing robust growth, with an estimated value of US$580 billion by 2027 and an average annual growth rate of 6%.



