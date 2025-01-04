‘Great Resignation’ continues: why employees are quitting

SATURDAY, JANUARY 04, 2025

Trend of resignations that began in 2022 in technology sector shows no sign of abating

 

The trend of resignations that began in 2022 with widespread quitting in the technology sector shows no signs of abating. 

 

A recent Adecco Group survey found that 27% of workers across 25 countries plan to leave their current jobs within the next 12 months, highlighting a continued shift in employee priorities.

 

"The Great Resignation" has been ongoing for more than two years, with China being the outlier, exhibiting a lower resignation rate (14%) compared with the global average of 27%. Australia (33%), Switzerland (32%), and Eastern European and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries (31%) have the highest resignation rates.

 

The survey revealed that work-life balance is the top priority for employees, with nearly 40% considering it crucial for job satisfaction. While high income remains important, it's not the sole determinant of job fulfilment. Companies must prioritise employee well-being and offer a supportive work environment.

 


 

 

          "Quitfluencer" Effect:

The survey also highlighted the "Quitfluencer" effect, where employees are influenced by colleagues and social media to reassess their own career paths. Some 70% of respondents reported that observing others leave their jobs prompted them to consider their own employment situation, with 50% ultimately deciding to quit within a year.

 

This trend is further supported by LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, which found that Gen Z employees changed jobs 134% more frequently than in 2019, while Baby Boomers experienced a 4% decrease in job changes.

 

 

          "Revenge Quitting" and Toxic Work Environments:

Businessolver, a human-resource management company, found that 42% of all respondents and 52% of chief executives reported working in a toxic environment. This problem, characterised by burnout, unrealistic expectations, and lack of empathy, is driving employees to "revenge-quit" – leaving their jobs in a deliberate act of defiance.

 

"Many employees feel burned out and undervalued, leading to a sense of resentment and a desire to seek better opportunities," explained Edel Holliday-Quinn, a business psychologist. "Factors like forced hybrid work models and a lack of flexibility are further contributing to this trend."
 

 

 

          Younger Generation Demands More:

Gen Z employees in particular are less tolerant of outdated work cultures, rigid hierarchies, and a lack of career progression. They prioritise meaningful work, work-life balance, and a sense of purpose.

 

"Companies that fail to adapt to the evolving expectations of younger generations will struggle to attract and retain top talent," Holliday-Quinn said. "Investing in leadership training, fostering open communication, and prioritising employee well-being are crucial for creating a positive and productive work environment."

 

 

          Looking Ahead:

The new year is expected to be one of significant workforce shifts. Companies must prioritise employee satisfaction, address concerns about work-life balance, and foster a culture of empathy and respect to retain their most valuable assets.
 

