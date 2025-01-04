‘Great Resignation’ continues: why employees are quitting

The trend of resignations that began in 2022 with widespread quitting in the technology sector shows no signs of abating.
A recent Adecco Group survey found that 27% of workers across 25 countries plan to leave their current jobs within the next 12 months, highlighting a continued shift in employee priorities.
"The Great Resignation" has been ongoing for more than two years, with China being the outlier, exhibiting a lower resignation rate (14%) compared with the global average of 27%. Australia (33%), Switzerland (32%), and Eastern European and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries (31%) have the highest resignation rates.
The survey revealed that work-life balance is the top priority for employees, with nearly 40% considering it crucial for job satisfaction. While high income remains important, it's not the sole determinant of job fulfilment. Companies must prioritise employee well-being and offer a supportive work environment.
"Quitfluencer" Effect:
The survey also highlighted the "Quitfluencer" effect, where employees are influenced by colleagues and social media to reassess their own career paths. Some 70% of respondents reported that observing others leave their jobs prompted them to consider their own employment situation, with 50% ultimately deciding to quit within a year.
This trend is further supported by LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, which found that Gen Z employees changed jobs 134% more frequently than in 2019, while Baby Boomers experienced a 4% decrease in job changes.
"Revenge Quitting" and Toxic Work Environments:
Businessolver, a human-resource management company, found that 42% of all respondents and 52% of chief executives reported working in a toxic environment. This problem, characterised by burnout, unrealistic expectations, and lack of empathy, is driving employees to "revenge-quit" – leaving their jobs in a deliberate act of defiance.
"Many employees feel burned out and undervalued, leading to a sense of resentment and a desire to seek better opportunities," explained Edel Holliday-Quinn, a business psychologist. "Factors like forced hybrid work models and a lack of flexibility are further contributing to this trend."
Younger Generation Demands More:
Gen Z employees in particular are less tolerant of outdated work cultures, rigid hierarchies, and a lack of career progression. They prioritise meaningful work, work-life balance, and a sense of purpose.
"Companies that fail to adapt to the evolving expectations of younger generations will struggle to attract and retain top talent," Holliday-Quinn said. "Investing in leadership training, fostering open communication, and prioritising employee well-being are crucial for creating a positive and productive work environment."
Looking Ahead:
The new year is expected to be one of significant workforce shifts. Companies must prioritise employee satisfaction, address concerns about work-life balance, and foster a culture of empathy and respect to retain their most valuable assets.