‘Great Resignation’ continues: why employees are quitting

The trend of resignations that began in 2022 with widespread quitting in the technology sector shows no signs of abating.

A recent Adecco Group survey found that 27% of workers across 25 countries plan to leave their current jobs within the next 12 months, highlighting a continued shift in employee priorities.

"The Great Resignation" has been ongoing for more than two years, with China being the outlier, exhibiting a lower resignation rate (14%) compared with the global average of 27%. Australia (33%), Switzerland (32%), and Eastern European and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries (31%) have the highest resignation rates.

The survey revealed that work-life balance is the top priority for employees, with nearly 40% considering it crucial for job satisfaction. While high income remains important, it's not the sole determinant of job fulfilment. Companies must prioritise employee well-being and offer a supportive work environment.



