Thai firms partner to launch innovative low-carbon concrete

A groundbreaking collaboration between two of Thailand's industrial giants has yielded a significant advancement in sustainable construction materials.
Concrete Chonburi Product (CCP), one of Thailand's premier concrete manufacturers, has joined forces with energy conglomerate PTT to develop an innovative low-carbon concrete product dubbed "G-Block".
The new material, which promises to reduce the construction industry's carbon footprint substantially, has already seen its first successful implementation at the prestigious Somdej Theparat Rajasuda Herb Garden project in Rayong province.
According to technical specifications, G-Block can lower carbon-dioxide emissions by 1.8 to 3.1 kilograms per square metre compared with traditional concrete products. This development comes at a crucial time as the construction sector faces mounting pressure to address its environmental impact.
"The development of G-Block marks a significant milestone in concrete innovation," says Artit Theepakornsukkasem, managing director of CCP. "It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to sustainable development while creating environmentally conscious products that meet modern construction demands."
The partnership between CCP and PTT extends beyond product development. Both firms have pledged to champion awareness of sustainable building materials and promote technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, supporting Thailand's broader environmental objectives.
Industry experts suggest that if G-Block gains widespread market acceptance, it could catalyse a significant shift towards sustainable practices within Thailand's construction sector.
The product's successful deployment at the Siam Borom Rajakumari herb-garden project serves as a compelling proof of concept for the industry.
The collaboration represents a notable step forward in Thailand's efforts to reduce industrial carbon emissions, with both companies positioning themselves at the forefront of sustainable construction innovation in Southeast Asia.
Should G-Block prove commercially successful, it could pave the way for similar innovations in sustainable construction materials, potentially transforming how the industry approaches environmental responsibility.