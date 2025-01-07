Thai firms partner to launch innovative low-carbon concrete

A groundbreaking collaboration between two of Thailand's industrial giants has yielded a significant advancement in sustainable construction materials.

Concrete Chonburi Product (CCP), one of Thailand's premier concrete manufacturers, has joined forces with energy conglomerate PTT to develop an innovative low-carbon concrete product dubbed "G-Block".

The new material, which promises to reduce the construction industry's carbon footprint substantially, has already seen its first successful implementation at the prestigious Somdej Theparat Rajasuda Herb Garden project in Rayong province.

According to technical specifications, G-Block can lower carbon-dioxide emissions by 1.8 to 3.1 kilograms per square metre compared with traditional concrete products. This development comes at a crucial time as the construction sector faces mounting pressure to address its environmental impact.

