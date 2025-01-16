The Body Shop closes Thai stores but vows ‘we will be back’

The Body Shop will close all its branches in Thailand by January 31, according to a statement posted by the British skincare brand on Wednesday.

The Facebook statement thanked Thai customers and insisted the closures were only temporary.

"It's more of a 'hold tight, we will be back before you know it!'" the statement read.

However, the move follows operational struggles in other countries after the brand was acquired by German private equity firm Aurelius for US$266 million In November 2023. Four months later, The Body Shop announced the closure of its US operation and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Shortly after, it announced plans to close stores in Canada and initiated liquidation sales.

In Thailand, the brand expressed gratitude for the warm support received from customers over the years, citing a quote from its late founder, Dame Anita Roddick: "If you think you're too small to have an impact, try going to bed with a mosquito."

"Keep making the world a better place, and we'll be back soon to continue this journey together," the statement concluded, noting its final grand sales.

In the UK, The Body Shop sank into administration in February last year, putting 2,000 jobs at risk. While operations in Thailand and other countries continued, the situation remained uncertain as the company underwent restructuring. The retailer was rescued from administration in September by a consortium led by British cosmetics tycoon Mike Jatania.

