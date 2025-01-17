Oppo apologises for preinstalled loan apps, vows to redress issue

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has issued a formal apology to its users, promising to strengthen user data protection measures and halt the preinstallation of third-party applications.

Chanon Jirayukul, senior executive vice president of Thai Oppo Co, told the press on Friday that the company regrets preinstalling loan apps in its phones and has taken immediate action to address the situation.

As of Tuesday (January 14), Oppo removed all preinstalled loan apps on its phones, including the Fineasy app. Additionally, from Thursday, it started rolling out over-the-air (OTA) updates, allowing users to delete Fineasy and other preinstalled apps from their devices.

To safeguard user privacy and security, cloud data related to the Fineasy app has been deleted, though users can decide for themselves what they want to do with data stored on their phones.