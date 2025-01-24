Private sector off the blocks as Thailand launches green electricity

Thailand has launched a new green electricity scheme, making 2 billion units of renewable energy available to businesses.
The initiative, driven by the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand (ERC) in partnership with three state-owned electricity authorities, aims to support the government’s goal of enhancing Thailand’s competitiveness and attracting foreign investment.
Since its launch, the scheme has seen significant interest from the private sector. Banks, department stores, and petrochemical companies are among those that have reserved 600 million units of green electricity. This surge in demand is attributed to growing corporate commitments to sustainability and efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.
The ERC has introduced a premium rate for green electricity, which is slightly higher than the standard rate. However, the additional cost has not deterred businesses eager to adopt cleaner energy sources.
The scheme also offers businesses the opportunity to obtain International Renewable Energy Certificates, which provide verification of the green origin of the electricity they consume.
By offering green electricity options, Thailand is positioning itself as a regional leader in sustainable development and attracting environmentally conscious foreign investors. The government hopes that this initiative will stimulate economic growth while reducing the nation’s carbon emissions.