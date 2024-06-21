Thais earning 30,000 baht or less have little or no emergency fund

A recent survey by the SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) shows that Thais earning below 30,000 baht per month have used up their savings, while those earning less than 15,000 baht have no savings at all.

The SCB EIC “Consumer Survey” reflected the economic outlook for 2024-2025 as of the second quarter of 2024.

The survey revealed that the current economic situation is taking a heavy toll on households and the working population. Rising living costs are not only straining the daily expenses of workers already struggling with liquidity, but also eroding funds they have put aside to cope with future emergencies.