CP chairman notes opportunities for agriculture industry

Dhanin believes that Thailand has an opportunity to develop high-value agricultural products like soybeans, saying that plant genome editing can help reduce pesticides, boost crop yield and improve product quality.

He said CP has witnessed an opportunity to provide ready-to-eat meals for treating patients who suffer from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

He added that these foods should be tasty, rich in nutrition and suitable for each group of patients.

"CP believes that food as medicine has high growth potential as the number of NCD patients in Thailand is high, and they need foods that are suitable for each individual," he said.

However, he noted that the development of food as medicine needs collaboration from the government and private sector to ensure food efficiency and safety, along with meeting patients' demands.

Dhanin went on to say that Thailand should invest in the development of a water irrigation system, confirming that water is an important factor in economic development in the long term.

"Water nurtures agriculture, which is an important sector of the Thai economy," he said, adding that an effective irrigation system can boost crop yield and farmers' income, and is crucial for building food security.

To develop Thailand's irrigation system further, he advised the government to educate human resources, attract foreign experts, and support research and development of such systems.

"I believe that the government has a commitment to drive Thailand towards prosperity along with improving citizens' quality of life," he said.

"Investment in water irrigation systems and human-resource development will be the key to achieving that goal."