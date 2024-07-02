Bangkok third most expensive city in Southeast Asia

Bangkok has been ranked third amongst the costliest cities in Southeast Asia for international workers by business adviser Mercer.

This year’s ranking was conducted on 226 cities across five continents. It assessed the comparative costs of over 200 items in each location - from housing and transportation to food, clothing, household goods and entertainment.

Singapore topped the costliest cities in the region, followed by Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Hanoi, Bandar Seri Begawan, Kuala Lumpur and Vientiane.