Flood of cheap Chinese goods brings calls for crackdown

The number of Chinese exhibitors at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) soared 30% in the first eight months of this year from the same period in 2023, said Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, executive director of QSNCC operator NCC Management and Development.

“In 2023, only a few Chinese business or factory operators attended exhibitions [at the centre], but the number has been rising fast this year,” he said.

The flood of cheap Chinese products comes at a time of rising household debt and declining purchasing power in Thailand.

Sakchai emphasised that while the influx of Chinese businesses may help boost domestic consumption, government agencies must make sure they comply with Thai laws.

Thais have been rocked by revelations of Chinese criminal networks operating in the entertainment, gambling, drug and human trafficking, real estate, money laundering and prostitution enterprises with help from corrupt local officials.

“We want the government to promote Thailand as a regional market place,” Sakchai said, adding that domestic consumption has been slow to recover after Covid-19 compared with foreign markets.