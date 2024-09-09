Creative Economy Agency talks up potential of Thai music industry

Thailand can play an important role in the global music industry through the government’s soft power promotion policy, the Creative Economy Agency’s senior knowledge management officer Intarapitak Charoenrat said on Sunday.

He noted that the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)’s Global Music Report 2024 showed that the global music business generated US$28.6 billion (965.50 billion baht) in 2023, up 10.2% over 2022.

“The main contributor was streaming with 67.3% of total revenue,” he said, pointing to the trend for listening via digital platforms.

He added that Asian countries, especially South Korea, China and India, have also contributed to the growth of the global music industry.

K-Pop plays an important role in the Asian music industry as it can generate high revenue and has worldwide appeal. K-Pop fans contribute to the promotion of artists by purchasing albums, attending concerts or taking part in social media activities, he explained.

He added that six K-Pop bands appear on IFPI’s top 20 global artist chart, including Seventeen, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Newjeans.