Finance Ministry reports dip in 2024 revenue due to stronger baht

The Finance Ministry believes it has missed its fiscal 2024 revenue target by some 5 billion baht mainly due to a stronger baht during the last two weeks of the year.

Lawan Saengsanit, Finance Ministry’s permanent secretary, told reporters that initial figures show that tax collection would be up to 5 billion baht below the target, even though all tax collection agencies have performed their duties fully.

He attributed this failure to meet the target on a stronger baht during the last two weeks of fiscal 2024 (October 2023 to September 30, 2024). However, he did not disclose the official tax collection figures while talking to the press on Tuesday.