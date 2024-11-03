Butterbear does well in Chinese coffee mascot campaign

According to a report from the DITP office in Nanning, China, the campaign launched on September 30 featured two coffee menus, “Little Butter Latte” and “Little Butter Americano”, served in mascot-pattern cups.

Little Butter Latte was offered at 35 Chinese yuan apiece (166 baht) and Little Butter Americano at 32 yuan (152 baht). However, consumers can purchase both drinks at a discount price of 12.9 yuan apiece (61 baht) via Douyin and Meituan applications.

A wide range of Butterbear-highlighted products have also been launched under the campaign, such as business-card holders, fridge magnets and stickers.