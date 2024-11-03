Butterbear does well in Chinese coffee mascot campaign

According to a report from the DITP office in Nanning, China, the campaign launched on September 30 featured two coffee menus, “Little Butter Latte” and “Little Butter Americano”, served in mascot-pattern cups.
Little Butter Latte was offered at 35 Chinese yuan apiece (166 baht) and Little Butter Americano at 32 yuan (152 baht). However, consumers can purchase both drinks at a discount price of 12.9 yuan apiece (61 baht) via Douyin and Meituan applications.
A wide range of Butterbear-highlighted products have also been launched under the campaign, such as business-card holders, fridge magnets and stickers.
Drinks under the campaign have received good response among Chinese consumers, as more than 1 million purchase orders were made via the Douyin platform between September 30 and October 11.
Meanwhile, the hashtags #LuckinxButterBear and #LittleButterLatte have been used more than 6 million and 4 million times respectively on the Weibo platform.
The DITP office in Nanning commented that the Butterbear-Luckin Coffee campaign became popular among teenagers, who are target customers. “This campaign is a good example of promoting Thai brands in the Chinese market,” the office said.
However, the office advised that Thai entrepreneurs should study consumer trends, behaviour and demands closely, as well as launching products that offer unique experiences, in order to achieve success in market expansion.