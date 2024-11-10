Commerce Ministry predicts rice exports of 9 million tonnes this year

The Commerce Ministry expects that rice exports this year will rise to 9 million tonnes and generate revenue of US$6.4 billion, or 230 billion baht, for the country, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Sunday.

Pichai said Thailand has already exported 7.45 million tonnes of rice during the first nine months of this year, an increase of 22.13% compared with the same period of last year.

The rice exports from January to September this year earned the country 172.019 billion baht, or $4.843 billion. The rice-export value during the first nine months rose 45.85% compared with the same period of last year, he added.