Thailand\'s agricultural exports surge to THB1.54 trillion Jan-Oct

Thailand's agricultural sector chalked up a trade surplus of over 900 million baht in the first 10 months of the year, driven by strong export performance, a senior official of the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) said on Thursday.



Total agricultural trade value climbed to 2.15 trillion baht between January and October, representing a 6.49% increase compared to the same period in 2023, the office secretary-general, Chantanon Wannakejohn, said. Exports reached 1.54 trillion baht, while imports stood at 610 billion baht, resulting in a trade surplus of 926.663 billion baht.



The top five agricultural products exported by Thailand were rice (168.685 billion baht), fresh durian (130.352 billion baht), natural rubber (95.927 billion baht), processed chicken (87.009 billion baht), and dog or cat food (79.071 billion baht).



The top five imported agricultural products were soybeans (56.613 billion baht), oil residue and other solid residues obtained from soybean oil extraction (43.780 billion baht), frozen skipjack fish (32.452 billion baht), wheat and meslin (31.820 billion baht), and other flavoured foods (28.131 billion baht).

Thailand's main trading partners for agricultural exports are China, ASEAN, the United States, Japan, and the European Union. These countries already have free trade agreements with Thailand, except for the United States and the European Union.