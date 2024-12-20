Interest rates excessive, says incoming Bank of Thailand chair

Foreign reserves should not fall below the equivalent of six months of imports, Kittiratt Na Ranong, the incoming chairman of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), told participants of Thursday’s seminar “The Stock Exchange and Challenges in a Changing Era” marking the 50th anniversary of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

He went on to note that due to various factors, the reserves have steadily increased and are now excessively high and urged proactive identification of problems before they cause severe damage.

Kittiratt said he respected the recent unanimous decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain the policy interest rate at 2.25%, but said that further explanation is warranted. The policy rate, whether reduced or not, is only one part of the monetary policy mechanism. However loan interest rates in the system are considered excessively high, particularly the gap between deposit and loan interest rates, which should be narrowed.

Loan interest rates remain at elevated levels, with personal loans at 24% per year and credit cards at 16%, with high default rates. Addressing this disparity could help alleviate financial burdens on borrowers and improve overall financial stability, he said.