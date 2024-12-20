Suriya unveils plans for closer Thailand-China railway link

Speaking at a special talk titled “Isaan Next: Revitalise Thai Economy Against Global Crisis” held at the Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University, Suriya said that the Isaan region has the potential to connect road and rail transportation to neighbouring countries and China.
China has become an important manufacturing and consumption base, and the world’s largest trader, thanks to its over 1.4 billion population and over 623 trillion baht in gross domestic product, he stressed.
He said that Isaan’s North-South dual-track railway would facilitate travel by people as well as the transportation of goods in Bangkok, the Eastern Economic Corridor, Laos and China.
Isaan’s West-East dual-track railway would link Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and China, he said, adding that the high-speed rail project would help quicker access to China for Thai people and products.
Suriya explained that construction work under the first phase of the dual-track railway project is nearly complete, and the project will soon enter its second phase.
The construction of the Khon Kaen-Nong Khai-Chira Junction-Ubon Ratchathani railway is expected to begin in 2025, he said, adding that the government is accelerating the construction of the high-speed rail from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima to be opened by 2028.
Railway stations, cities and green areas should be developed to support tourism activities and ensure sustainable development, he added.
In road development, Suriya said the Bang Pa-in-Saraburi-Nakhon Ratchasima Motorway is expected to be opened by 2026, confirming that it would enable motorists in Bangkok to access Nakhon Ratchasima within two hours.
He added that the ministry was studying the design of a new motorway from Chonburi’s Laem Chabang city to Nakhon Ratchasima.
The government is accelerating the opening of the Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan-Bolikhamsai) to support economic expansion by 2025, he said, adding that the Nakhon Phanom Border Transportation Centre is currently under development and would be opened in 2025.
Regarding aviation infrastructure development, Suriya said the Transport Ministry has boosted the potential of international airports in the Isaan region to accommodate more passengers.
For instance, Buri Ram airport would be developed to support 2.8 million passengers annually, he said, adding that an aircraft turnaround area would be developed for Nakhon Ratchasima airport. Airlines would be encouraged to operate more flights to Nakhon Ratchasima, he added.
Aircraft parking areas in Khon Kaen and Nakhon Phanom will be expanded to accommodate more aircraft. The ministry is studying extension of the runway at the Roi-Et and Loei airports to support large aircraft.
The government is ready to develop infrastructure in Thailand to connect the country to the world, as well as improve the quality of life among people in the Isaan region, he added.