Suriya unveils plans for closer Thailand-China railway link

Speaking at a special talk titled “Isaan Next: Revitalise Thai Economy Against Global Crisis” held at the Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University, Suriya said that the Isaan region has the potential to connect road and rail transportation to neighbouring countries and China.

China has become an important manufacturing and consumption base, and the world’s largest trader, thanks to its over 1.4 billion population and over 623 trillion baht in gross domestic product, he stressed.

He said that Isaan’s North-South dual-track railway would facilitate travel by people as well as the transportation of goods in Bangkok, the Eastern Economic Corridor, Laos and China.

Isaan’s West-East dual-track railway would link Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and China, he said, adding that the high-speed rail project would help quicker access to China for Thai people and products.