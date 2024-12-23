Medical and wellness sector declared ‘rising star’

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its annual rankings of the "10 Rising Star Businesses" and "10 Falling Star Businesses" for 2025, revealing that the beauty, medical, and wellness sectors have emerged as the top rising stars.
This assessment is part of an overall forecast indicating that Thailand’s economy is expected to grow by 3% next year, buoyed by factors such as the ongoing recovery of the tourism sector, investment from global technology leaders, Thailand's strategic partnership with the BRICS group, and government economic-stimulus policies.
According to its latest study released on Monday, the surge of medical business is attributed to the government’s visa-free policy, which has facilitated the expansion of the medical-tourism market, attracting foreign tourists seeking health services.
Meanwhile, Thailand's transition into an ageing society and its policies aimed at establishing the country as a regional medical hub have bolstered this growth.
Following closely, the cloud service sector is set to advance alongside the digital economy, driven by increasing online transactions and the growing implementation of AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies. However, this growth also brings challenges, such as heightened cyber threats including data theft impacting both government and private organisations.
In addition to the booming medical sector, social media and online entertainment, featuring YouTubers and influencers, occupy the second spot in the rankings, capitalising on the widespread use of the internet in daily life. E-commerce, along with the soft power of Thai media and advertising, ranks third as consumers increasingly favour online shopping and digital content consumption.
Other notable sectors include events and exhibitions, bolstered by the government’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025” campaign, as well as financial services such as fintech and tourism, which are adapting to a cashless economy. The telecommunications, logistics, and street-food industries are also poised for growth, particularly as more international visitors return.
Conversely, the report highlights the "10 Falling Star Businesses", where traditional sectors such as compact-disc and video sales, non-digital publishing, and storage manufacturing are in decline. Further concerns loom over newspaper delivery services, textiles, and old-fashioned wooden furniture production, which are expected to struggle as consumer preferences shift increasingly towards digital innovation.
These findings reflect Thailand's rapidly evolving economic landscape as it adapts to global trends and changes in consumer behaviour. The Thai Chamber of Commerce remains optimistic about the country's economic prospects in the upcoming year, emphasising key drivers such as the recovery of the tourism sector, anticipated foreign investment, strategic alliances with the BRICS group, and proactive government stimulus measures aimed at fostering growth.