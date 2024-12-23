Medical and wellness sector declared ‘rising star’

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its annual rankings of the "10 Rising Star Businesses" and "10 Falling Star Businesses" for 2025, revealing that the beauty, medical, and wellness sectors have emerged as the top rising stars.

This assessment is part of an overall forecast indicating that Thailand’s economy is expected to grow by 3% next year, buoyed by factors such as the ongoing recovery of the tourism sector, investment from global technology leaders, Thailand's strategic partnership with the BRICS group, and government economic-stimulus policies.

According to its latest study released on Monday, the surge of medical business is attributed to the government’s visa-free policy, which has facilitated the expansion of the medical-tourism market, attracting foreign tourists seeking health services.

Meanwhile, Thailand's transition into an ageing society and its policies aimed at establishing the country as a regional medical hub have bolstered this growth.

Following closely, the cloud service sector is set to advance alongside the digital economy, driven by increasing online transactions and the growing implementation of AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies. However, this growth also brings challenges, such as heightened cyber threats including data theft impacting both government and private organisations.



