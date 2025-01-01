Thailand faces economic headwinds in 2025 amid global uncertainties

Thailand's economy faces significant challenges in 2025, with experts projecting growth rates between 2.05% and 2.7% amid global uncertainties and the return of Donald Trump as US president.

Att Pisanwanich, adviser at Intelligent Company Research Consultant (IRC), warns that Thailand could experience its slowest growth rate in seven years. He identifies five key risk factors: high household debt, investment policy uncertainties, Trump's fiscal policies, Chinese economic challenges, and escalating geopolitical conflicts.

Export prospects appear to be of particular concern, with Att forecasting just 1.9% growth due to proposed US tariff increases. Six major product categories face potential 10% tariffs, including electrical appliances, auto parts, and rubber products. This could result in Thailand's highest trade deficit with China in six years, exceeding 1.6 trillion baht.

Somprawin Manprasert, chief economist at SCB EIC, has revised the global economic growth forecast for 2025 from 2.8% to 2.5%. He anticipates that Trump's policies will intensify trade protectionism and geopolitical tensions, affecting trade, investment, and labour markets globally. SCB EIC expects one policy rate cut to 2% in February 2025, with the Thai baht projected to range between 33.50-34.50 against the US dollar by the year-end.

Piti Srisangnam, executive director of the ASEAN Foundation, outlines two potential scenarios: Trade War 3.0, or US-China benefit sharing. Under Trade War 3.0, US tariffs on Chinese imports could reach 60%, severely impacting Thai exports and domestic markets. Even in a more optimistic benefit-sharing scenario, Thailand would face increased competition and potential market displacement.



