Thai exports face headwinds amid Trump\'s return to the White House

Thai exports are projected to achieve a modest growth of 2-3% in 2025, but analysts warn of challenging headwinds, particularly from the potential impact of "Trump 2.0" policies.

Experts are concerned over possible US tariff hikes and intensifying competition from Chinese products in global markets, though Thailand's recent entry into the BRICS grouping may help mitigate some risks.

Export outlook

The Commerce Ministry expects Thai exports to achieve $306-309 billion in 2025, building on the 5% expansion achieved in the first 11 months of 2024.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, however, emphasises that this projection hinges heavily on forthcoming US trade measures following Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

"We need to carefully assess the situation after Trump takes office," notes Poonpong. He identifies four key supporting factors for Thai exports: gradual global economic recovery, sustained demand for agricultural products, growth in electronic components, and potential benefits from manufacturing relocations due to US-China trade tensions.



