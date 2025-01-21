More bets please: Thailand’s long love affair with legal gambling

The current push to legalise casinos in Thailand hides the fact that the country already has "legal gambling establishments" – despite gambling being a punishable crime under the Gambling Act of 1935.

This is because opening gambling venues or hosting activities that involve betting is permitted under the law in certain circumstances.

The law divides gambling into two categories: A and B.

Category A covers universal forms of gambling such as lotteries, card games, dice games, and slot machines. Exceptions to the ban on these gambling activities can be made by royal decree.

Category B includes traditional games such as bullfighting, cockfighting, fish fighting, and horse racing. Gambling is permitted at these events, providing they are registered and properly organised. Category B also covers boxing matches, boat races, and lotteries. Authority to grant permits for Cat B gambling typically lies with administrative bodies or the Interior Ministry.