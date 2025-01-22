Government strategies in place to deal with influx of cheap imports

This remark follows US President Donald Trump’s policy to impose tariffs on imported goods, with up to 60% on Chinese goods.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat confirmed that the Fiscal Policy Office has already evaluated the impact of Trump 2.0 policy, saying that other ministries would do the same to cope with the policy’s impact on Thailand.

He affirmed that all Thai agencies had evaluated and were prepared to adapt in the event of a Trump victory in the US presidential election.

“Adapting to the current global economy is inevitable,” he said. “Thailand must adapt to the situation and look for opportunities to maximise its benefits.”