Thailand’s 2025 economic growth target in jeopardy: BOT chief

Sethaput expects inflation rate to reach 1.1% this year, in line with BOT’s target of 1-3%. However, he expressed concerns over baht volatility.

“We feel ... when you take it all together, the current policy rate is appropriate for striking the right balance for those things," he told Reuters. “That said, if things change, we are prepared to change,” he said.

The BOT’s Monetary Policy Committee maintained the policy interest rate at 2.25% in December. The next meeting is scheduled for February 26.

Sethaput also noted that the return of Donald Trump as US president would trigger more uncertainty in the global financial sector, but said it was too soon to gauge the impact on Thailand.