Land bridge project draws interest from over 100 companies: ministry

The ministry’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning hosted a market sounding event in Bangkok on Thursday and invited those who were interested to express their opinions and concerns about the 1-trillion-baht project.

The mega-project involves constructing deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong and transforming transport routes between the two provinces to link the ports. The land bridge is expected to help ease shipping congestion in the Malacca Straits, currently the main regional trade route for cargo.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri told participants that foreign investors had shown overwhelming interest in the project during the roadshow events overseas conducted by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and ministry executives.

Investors from China, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates have already visited the areas to conduct preliminary surveys, she added.