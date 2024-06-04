SET index expected to cross 1,500 points in H2 2024

Experts in the Thai capital market believe that the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index will soar past 1,500 points in the second half of the year thanks to several positive factors, but still warn of headwinds caused by geopolitical tensions and the US Federal Reserve’s interest policy.

The positive factors likely to drive the Thai stock market up include the government’s economic stimulus campaigns, notably the digital wallet scheme, the revival of LTF (long-term equity fund) tax benefits, and profits of Thai listed companies, Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, CEO of TISCO Securities, said on Monday.

“The possibility is high for a ‘catch-up rally’ in the SET index in the second half of the year, which could cross 1,500 points from the current position of 1,350-1,400 points,” said Paiboon, who is also the president of the Investment Analysts Association (IAA) and a director of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO).

He said the government’s economic stimulus campaigns, tourism promotion policy, as well as government spending in the second half of the year will together create a positive atmosphere in the capital market.

Another important factor is the Finance Ministry’s promise to bring back tax exemption benefits for LTF, which have been suspended since 2019. If the move is successful it will attract more potential investors to the market, said Paiboon.