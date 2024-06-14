Govt set to approve investment privileges for EEC industries

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) expects the Cabinet to approve the draft of privileges for entrepreneurs operating in special economic zones and announce it in the Royal Gazette this month in a move to attract foreign investors.

The new law would allow foreign investors to apply for promotional privileges with the EECO directly and therefore fast track investment projects in EEC areas, Chula Sukmanop, the EECO secretary-general, said on Thursday.

The EEC special economic zone covers three eastern provinces of Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao.

Chula said after the law is enacted, the EECO would set up a committee to start negotiations with potential investors, possibly as early as next month.

The committee, which he will chair, will be made up of 7 experts from the EECO and an unconfirmed number of rotating members whose expertise is in line with the industries of the negotiating partners, he added.