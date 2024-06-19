DP World CEO to meet Thai PM for talks on THB1-trn land bridge

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of Dubai Port World (DP World), will meet with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on July 1 for talks on investment in Thailand’s land bridge mega-project, said Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Tuesday.

The talks come after Srettha invited DP World to invest in Thailand’s 1-trillion-baht land bridge at the World Economic Forum 2024 in January.

DP World operates 82 ports in 40 countries, with over 70,000 cargo ships per year accounting for 10% of global container transport. It is a subsidiary of Dubai World, a global holding company based in the United Arab Emirates. DP World is ranked the globe’s fourth largest port operator by Yahoo! Finance.

The land bridge mega-project features construction of deep seaports in Chumphon and Ranong along with land transport routes linking the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea.

The land bridge is expected to help ease the shipping bottleneck in the Malacca Straits, currently the main regional trade route.

DP World granted 200 million baht to the Thai government in 2008 to conduct a feasibility study on developing an Andaman port as well as a land bridge to the Thai Gulf, Suriya said. In May 2008, DP World’s CEO signed an MOU with then transport minister Santi Promphat under Samak Sundaravej's People's Power-led government.