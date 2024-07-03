Srettha welcomes DP World chief, courts him for land bridge project

DP World chairman and group chief executive officer Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem led his executives to pay a courtesy call on Srettha at Government House.

After meeting the delegation, Srettha told reporters that he had briefed Sultan Ahmed about Thailand’s overall economic situation and the investment trend in the country.

Srettha said he had informed the guests about the government’s goal to transform Thailand into a logistics hub of the region with a land bridge in the South linking the Indian and Pacific oceans.

A Government House source said the DP World delegation was briefed on the government’s policies on basic infrastructure investments and provided more information about the land bridge project.