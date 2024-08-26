BOI approves privileges for Western Digital’s investment expansion

Western Digital from the United States is a global technology company that specialises in data storage solutions. Established in 1970, it has been at the forefront of developing and manufacturing hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), and other storage devices for both the consumer and enterprise markets.

The WD established its factory in Thailand in 1997 and has been continually expanding its investments. The WD now employs more than 28,000 workers in Thailand, Narit said.

He said WD’s investment has benefited Thailand in several ways. For example, it has helped develop IT personnel in the country under server projects, including the Talent Mobility and the project to promote renewable energy in factories as well as a project to develop smart factories.