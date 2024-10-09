IEAT signs contract with private firm to build new industrial estate

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has signed a contract with its private partner on Wednesday to build a new high-tech industrial estate in Chonburi’s Si Racha district with a goal to draw 42 billion baht worth of investment and to create over 10,000 jobs.

IEAT acting governor Sumet Tangprasert said the authority’s deputy governor, Nipa Rukamatu, represented the IEAT to sign a contract with Pinthong Industrial Park Plc’s managing director Sujin Rianwiriyakit to set up the seventh project of Pinthong industrial estate.

The new industrial estate will be built on 1,059 rai (169.44 hectares) in Tambon Khao Khansong of Si Racha.