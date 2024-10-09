IEAT signs contract with private firm to build new industrial estate

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has signed a contract with its private partner on Wednesday to build a new high-tech industrial estate in Chonburi’s Si Racha district with a goal to draw 42 billion baht worth of investment and to create over 10,000 jobs.
IEAT acting governor Sumet Tangprasert said the authority’s deputy governor, Nipa Rukamatu, represented the IEAT to sign a contract with Pinthong Industrial Park Plc’s managing director Sujin Rianwiriyakit to set up the seventh project of Pinthong industrial estate.
The new industrial estate will be built on 1,059 rai (169.44 hectares) in Tambon Khao Khansong of Si Racha.
Pinthong will invest in and develop the industrial estate, which will also provide basic infrastructure within the estate under the supervision of the IEAT.
Sumet said the IEAT board of directors had approved the cooperation with Pinthong Industrial Park on July 17 and the contract was signed on Wednesday.
Pinthong Industrial Park will invest about 2.2 billion baht to build basic infrastructure in the estate. Sumet said the estate was expected to draw investment of 42.36 billion baht and firms in the estate were expected to hire some 10,560 employees.
Sumet said the seventh project of Pinthong Industrial Park would play an important role in leveraging the competitiveness of Thai industries based on new technologies and innovations.
Sumet said the new industrial estate would facilitate targeted industries, such as auto parts making, electronics, logistics and industries that have received investment privileges from the Board of Investment and the Eastern Economic Corridor authority.
Sujin said Pinthong Industrial Park has been running six industrial estate projects under the supervision of the IEAT. With the latest project, it would manage some 86,000 rai (13,760 hectares) of industrial estates under supervision of the IEAT, Sujin added.
Sujin said his firm has been working closely with the IEAT to manage its six estates during the past 28 years.