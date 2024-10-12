UAE firm EDGNEX to invest $1 billion in data centre projects in Thailand

Dubai-based global digital infrastructure company EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC has announced a joint venture with PROEN Crop Plc, Thailand’s leading technology provider, to invest US$1 billion (32 billion baht) in several data centre projects in the kingdom.

With a 70% stake in the joint venture, EDGNEX will lead the operation in data services to fulfill increasing needs in AI technology and data processing in the Southeast Asian region, DAMAC founder Hussain Sajwani said during a press event this week.

He added that expanding DAMAC’s investment in Southeast Asia is an exciting opportunity as Thailand possesses significant potential in innovation, digital and smart technology. As a world leader in property development and data centres, the company is committed to promoting the growing digital economy in the kingdom, he said.

Speaking at the press event, Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong expressed confidence that the joint venture would be a great starting point for the sustainable growth of Thailand's digital sector.

He believed the investment would enhance the country’s data processing capabilities, support the growth of digital businesses, and attract investors from around the world.

“Thailand is fully entering the digital age, and the government places great importance on developing digital infrastructure,” he said. “We have established policies to promote the growth of the digital sector in all areas, from building infrastructure to developing human resources and supporting digital businesses.”