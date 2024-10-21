Thailand hits investment boom as 2,195 projects seek BOI privileges

The first nine months of this year saw 2,195 projects worth 722.53 billion baht applying for privileges with Thailand’s Board of Investment.

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said on Monday that the value of projects seeking privileges between January and September this year was the highest in 10 years.

The number of projects applying and their combined value is 46% and 42% higher, respectively, when compared to last year, he said.

This surge in project numbers and value proves that local and foreign investors have confidence in the Thai government’s policies and industry support measures. This also shows that BOI’s campaigns to draw big projects and new industries to Thailand are successful, Narit added.