Pichai to take BOI team to Shanghai roadshow to woo investors

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will lead a Board of Investment (BOI) delegation to a roadshow in Shanghai from Tuesday to Friday, the BOI said.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said on Monday that Pichai will take the Thai delegation to China in his capacity as BOI chairman. He added that the visit will focus on attracting manufacturers of Chinese EV battery cells and advanced electronic products to shift their production bases to Thailand.
Narit added that Pichai, who also doubles as deputy PM, will also hold a discussion on trade and investment cooperation to mark the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic ties, which will be achieved next year.
The BOI will also join hands with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Bank of China to organise the Thailand-China Investment Forum 2024 in Shanghai on Thursday, Narit added.
The forum will show Chinese investors that Thailand is ready to take in investment from China and over 500 Chinese investors have registered to participate in the forum, he said. Narit added that investors came from several industries, including electric vehicles and parts, batteries, electronic products, electrical appliances, the digital industry, and machinery.
At the seminar, Narit said, he and the finance minister will explain to Chinese investors the opportunities and investment privileges, as well as the support measures offered by the government.
Narit said representatives from the Bank of China, Chinese electrical appliances manufacturer Haier, Chinese AI developer Westwell Technology, and Chinese logistics firm Digital Green Logistics, will also tell the seminar about their success in investing in Thailand.
Thai private sector representatives, including Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank and Siam Commercial Bank as well as private industrial estate operators like Rojana and 304 Estate, will also brief potential Chinese investors at the seminar.
Narit said he and Pichai will hold private meetings with executives of leading firms of targeted industries to woo them to invest in Thailand. They include manufacturers of EV battery cells and firms specialising in the management of used EV batteries, as well as advanced electronics and telecom device makers.
Narit added that the BOI hopes to draw more investment from EV battery cell makers and advanced electronic parts as they are upstream products that will help strengthen supply chains in the country and support Chinese investors that have already come to open factories in Thailand.
Last year, 416 Chinese companies applied for BOI privileges for their investment worth 158.12 billion baht. During the first nine months of this year, 554 applications with investments worth 114.07 billion baht were submitted to the BOI.