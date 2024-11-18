Pichai to take BOI team to Shanghai roadshow to woo investors

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will lead a Board of Investment (BOI) delegation to a roadshow in Shanghai from Tuesday to Friday, the BOI said.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said on Monday that Pichai will take the Thai delegation to China in his capacity as BOI chairman. He added that the visit will focus on attracting manufacturers of Chinese EV battery cells and advanced electronic products to shift their production bases to Thailand.

Narit added that Pichai, who also doubles as deputy PM, will also hold a discussion on trade and investment cooperation to mark the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic ties, which will be achieved next year.