Foxconn subsidiary gets BOI privileges to build factories in Thailand

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (FITI) has secured privileges from the Board of Investment (BOI) for an investment budget of 10.5 billion baht, BOI announced on Wednesday.

FITI, a subsidiary of the electronics giant Foxconn, applied for privileges under the UniEQ Integrated Technology Ltd and plans to establish two factories in the Amata City industrial estates in Chonburi and Rayong as part of its first investment phase.

These will be FITI’s fourth and fifth factories after manufacturing facilities in China, Taiwan and the US, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.

FITI specialises in manufacturing equipment and machinery for the semiconductor industry, including research, design and production of high-precision components, parts and modules. Narit highlighted FITI’s expertise in precision manufacturing and automation systems.

He added that FITI’s factories in Thailand are expected to hire over 1,400 local personnel to produce equipment and modules for high-precision machines used in wafer fabrication, a key part of the upstream semiconductor industry.