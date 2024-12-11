Five assets that will stand the test of time

In a world where the global economy is constantly buffeted by conflicts, natural disasters and other unpredictable occurrences, it is wise to invest in surefire assets, such as real estate, to cushion the blows. Those with plenty of extra cash to spare might also want to buy other, less obvious assets to keep for themselves or as an inheritance for the future generation.

Here, we take a look at assets that will almost certainly grow in value over time.

The watch



A popular choice as a valued possession or a gift for a loved one, a watch brings pleasure while also increasing in market price. Brands like Rolex, Patek Phillipe and Audemars Piguet are some of the best investment choices.



The watch market has grown 54%, and Rolex is now offering such vintage timepieces as the Day-Date, Sky-Dweller and the popular Daytona with a starting price of 480,000 baht. These models are no longer being produced, making them all the more attractive to both collectors and investors.

Classic automobiles



Classic cars are rare and priceless assets that will become even more exclusive in the years ahead. A collection of such automobiles will also increase their overall value.

The classic automotive market has expanded by 3% over the past year, with leading brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche all rising in price. Leading the pack are the Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari 288 GTO, both valued at more than 200 million baht.



Other car models worth purchasing as investments include the Porsche 959, BMW E30 M3 and Mercedes-Benz 190 SL.