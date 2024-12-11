Five assets that will stand the test of time

In a world where the global economy is constantly buffeted by conflicts, natural disasters and other unpredictable occurrences, it is wise to invest in surefire assets, such as real estate, to cushion the blows. Those with plenty of extra cash to spare might also want to buy other, less obvious assets to keep for themselves or as an inheritance for the future generation.
Here, we take a look at assets that will almost certainly grow in value over time.
The watch
A popular choice as a valued possession or a gift for a loved one, a watch brings pleasure while also increasing in market price. Brands like Rolex, Patek Phillipe and Audemars Piguet are some of the best investment choices.
The watch market has grown 54%, and Rolex is now offering such vintage timepieces as the Day-Date, Sky-Dweller and the popular Daytona with a starting price of 480,000 baht. These models are no longer being produced, making them all the more attractive to both collectors and investors.
Classic automobiles
Classic cars are rare and priceless assets that will become even more exclusive in the years ahead. A collection of such automobiles will also increase their overall value.
The classic automotive market has expanded by 3% over the past year, with leading brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche all rising in price. Leading the pack are the Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari 288 GTO, both valued at more than 200 million baht.
Other car models worth purchasing as investments include the Porsche 959, BMW E30 M3 and Mercedes-Benz 190 SL.
Luxury handbags
Coming with elegant designs and limited collections, luxury handbags are also a popular investment. Not only are they a reward for oneself, but they also make thoughtful gifts or valuable heirlooms to pass down to future generations.
In recent years, luxury bags, particularly those from top brands, have gained attention as investment items. Their prices increase annually, often with significant jumps, yet the demand remains unwavering. For instance, Chanel, a renowned French brand, raised prices on some models by 5% in 2022. Similarly, Hermès increased its prices by 3%, but despite the extra cost, the allure of their products remains as strong as ever.
These brands are synonymous with heritage, exceptional leather craftsmanship, and a reputation for sophistication and wealth. This combination of factors ensures that luxury handbags will become even rarer and more valuable over time.
Whisky
Whisky represents celebration and acknowledgement of success. It is a traditional gift, especially in Western cultures, symbolising the recipient’s growth and maturity. Among the different types, Single malt whisky stands out as a favourite.
Single malt is known for its purity, crafted solely from barley without blending with other grains. This results in a unique aroma and smooth, distinctive taste. Iconic examples include The Macallan Lalique, aged 55 years, with a value exceeding 6 million baht.
When selecting a single malt, choose one aged for at least 18 years to ensure superior quality and value.
Real estate
Lastly, an asset often overlooked is the previously owned house. While many people gravitate toward new homes or modern condos for convenience and minimal maintenance, an older house offers unique advantages.
Prime location is often the standout feature of older homes, typically situated in established, desirable areas. They also make excellent investments for future generations, serving as family assets or heirlooms. Buying a home like this ensures a legacy of comfort and connection, passed down for years to come.
Overall, these five investment options – Watches, classic cars, luxury purses, whisky and older houses – each have a timeless value, offering both practical and emotional rewards for those who choose them.
Source: Kasikornbank